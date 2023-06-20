The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced it will reimburse Bowdoin College nearly $1.4 million for coronavirus testing it conducted during the height of the pandemic.

The Public Assistance Program grant covers the period between August 2020 and June 2022, when the college tested students, faculty and staff for the “safe opening and operation” of the school, according to the agency. The college purchased coronavirus tests and materials, including BinaxNow tests, antigen self-tests, SARS COV2 tests and nasopharyngeal collection kits, according to FEMA.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Bowdoin College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich in a statement. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA called the grants an “essential source of funding” for states and said it provided more than $282 million to Maine to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.

