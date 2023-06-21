BRUNSWICK – Robert “Bob” Smith was born on March 24, 1933, in Buxton to parents Ellsworth and Maude Smith. He passed away June 18, 2023, at the age of 90 peacefully at home with his wife and daughters by his side.

﻿He graduated from Thornton Academy at the top of his class, and attended the University of Maine with a B.S. in Sanitation Engineering.

﻿Bob served in the Army Core of Engineer, stationed in Korea for two years.

﻿He began his engineering career working for the State of Maine, followed by 15 years at Wright Pierce achieving the level of Vice President, and retired from ABB Environmental Engineering at the age of 62.

﻿Bob enjoyed a long retirement. He and his wife, Patricia, spent many Winters in Florida. Back in Maine, he loved gardening, fishing, and making memories with his family and friends.

﻿Bob leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Patricia; his four daughters, Linda LeClair (Gary), Cynthia Bradbury (Joe), Sonia Thompson (Mike) and Venita Simcock (Mike)[ as well as his three grandchildren, Brett LeClair (Bryan), Adam LeClair (Melody) and Michele Downey (Dan); and six beautiful great-grandchildren, Reese, Cali, Carter, and Chase LeClair, and Trey and Amelia Downey.

﻿We’d like to thank CHANS for their wonderful hospice care.

﻿A private memorial to celebrate Bob will be held at a later date.

Donations on behalf of Bob are appreciated to:

CHANS Home Health

and Hospice

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011