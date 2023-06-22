Deconstruction is underway on the three dams impeding Frost Gully Brook, a small tributary of the Harraseeket River and Casco Bay in Freeport, the Freeport Conservation Trust recently announced. From the late 1800s to 1950, these three dams were created along the brook providing the town’s backup fire protection and public water supply. Today, Freeport Conservation Trust and Maine Water Co. collectively own the three dams: two on FCT’s 13-acre Frost Gully Woods property and one on Maine Water Co.’s property.

“For decades, these dams have no longer served any purpose,” said Carrie Kinne, executive director of FCT, in a prepared release. “The removal of these dams will improve the brook’s overall health and connectivity.”

The Frost Gully Dam restoration project has required the partnership of organizations and individuals, including Freeport Conservation Trust, Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Maine Water Company, US Fish and Wildlife Service Gulf of Maine Coastal Program, Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, and stream restoration specialist Alex Abbott. The impacts of removals of smaller dams are often overlooked in their impact on habitat restoration, as much attention is directed towards the removal of larger dams. By eliminating these barriers, the dam removal will provide miles of additional connected habitat for native sea run and resident brook trout populations discovered by Merrymeeting Bay Trout Unlimited members. Maine is currently the best place for the reintroduction of wild eastern brook trout as their populations in many other places have been decimated by development, according to the FCT. The dam removal project will return Frost Gully Brook to its natural state.

“Brook trout will soon be able to move when and where they choose throughout Frost Gully Brook,” said Abbot, who lives in Freeport resident.

Ponding behind current dams will be eliminated, allowing for a free-flowing freshwater environment. This will decrease stream water temperatures and allow for the free flow of nutrients as well as stream-dwelling vertebrates and invertebrates throughout the watershed.

“It is this sort of cooperative, comprehensive approach we need across Maine to reconnect streams,” Abbot said.

The Frost Gully Brook watershed is a wonderfully forested property in the heart of Freeport, creating a thriving ecosystem that is crucial for both the fish that live in the brook as well as the Freeport community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: