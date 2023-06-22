BATH – Theodore “Ted” Evans Bradbury, 87, passed away at home with his wife and daughters at his side on June 7, 2023.﻿

Ted was born and raised in Lynn, Mass., specifically the Lakeside neighborhood, where he developed life-long friendships and met his wife, Pat, at Lakeside Methodist Church.

He attended Kenyon College in Ohio and began his career at Beneficial Finance, becoming a branch manager in Winslow, and then Brewer. Ted joined his in-laws’ business, General Auto Supply, in Bath in 1966. In 1988, he joined the Bath Iron Works procurement department and retired in 1997.

Ted was committed to supporting his community and served on Bath’s City Council, School Board and co-chaired the Bicentennial Committee in 1976. He was an active member of the Bath United Church of Christ, currently The Neighborhood on Center Street. His work to end world hunger became his most active expression of faith, beginning in 1988 when he joined Hand-to-Hand and started the Bath Area Food Bank. Ted also ran the Bath Area Crop Walk for over 10 years and began working for Bread for the World in 2001, advocating for the mission for over 15 years.

Ted and Pat were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states and all presidential libraries up to William J. Clinton. They cruised the Caribbean, Alaska, the British Isles, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Tahiti. His most precious time was spent with his family, sharing stories of his childhood and travels, life lessons, and the importance of kindness, peace, and love.

He is survived by his wife Patricia “Pat” of 65 years; his daughter, Allison (Joe) McCarthy of Plymouth, Mass., his daughter, Diane (Don) Thresh of Fairport, N.Y.; grandchildren Lauren Thresh, Rachel (Matthew) Onstad and Theodore Thresh; sister, Ruth (Richard) Girolomo, sister-in-law, Gerry (Dave) Braun, sister-in-law, Penny, formerly Lydon, (Denis) McGinity; several nieces and nephews.

Ted was predeceased by his parents Marjorie (Evans) and Kenneth Bradbury, and in-laws Reta (Livingston) and Henry LeClair.

A celebration of life for Ted is being held at the Neighborhood Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath, on July 5 at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the church.

