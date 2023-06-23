The second weekend of “Rumors” performances wraps up the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s inside shows until fall, but eight free outdoor concerts are on tap.

“Rumors,” a farce by Neil Simon, is a comedy like no other. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, with the closing matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. For more information, call 442-8455, or stop by the office at 804 Washington St. in Bath Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In July and August, free music concerts will be held on the waterfront in Bath on Saturday nights beginning at 5 p.m. Here’s the lineup:

• July 8 – Crystal Vision

• July 15 – Love by Numb3rs

• July 22 – Muddy Ruckus

• July 29 – Xander Nelson

• Aug. 5 – Dexter Allen

• Aug. 12 – Sonja and Good Friends

• Aug.19 – Red Tail Hawks

• Aug. 26 – Pan Fried Steel

These concerts are sponsored by the Chocolate Church Arts Center and Main Street Bath, with support from the city of Bath and the Davenport Trust Fund. For more information about each of these groups, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

Paula Gibbs is a volunteer at the Chocolate Church and a retired newspaper editor.

