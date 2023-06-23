After a lengthy standoff, police have apprehended an armed man who allegedly threatened an employee at the Burger King at 449 Forest Ave.

The worker told News Center Maine that a man with a gun came through the drive-thru at around 7 p.m., then flicked his gun toward her and said he’d “get her later.” Police arrived on the scene, but the suspect refused to get out of his car, which he parked near the restaurant.

At around 9:40 Portland police announced they had taken the man into custody. They said he is being evaluated by emergency medical services.

Police said information about possible criminal charges won’t be available until Saturday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: