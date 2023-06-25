“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Bath and especially Ward 1 on Bath’s City Council these past six years,” Bailey said. “It is time to turn my attention more to my family.

“Who knew I would learn so much about water treatment and sewers, budgets, lifespan housing, planning for the future, and climate resilience?”

Bailey said she is most proud of her work supporting affordable housing, including The Uptown, a 50-unit apartment complex downtown for those 55 and older. The complex is expected to open next year, and 70% of the units will be priced for affordable housing.

“I’ve been supportive of The Uptown project for a long time,” she said. “It’s going to be a great place for people of more modest means to live.”

Bailey also supported the passage of an ordinance last year that allows homeowners to build accessory units on their property. Those units must be rented for at least 90 days.

“We’re trying to make this housing accessible to employees in the area and have it not turn into short-term rentals,” she said.

Bailey’s term ends in December.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” she said of her time on the council. “I got to work with some great people and I’m thankful for that.

“I’d love to see someone — hopefully, someone from a different generation — to step up and fill my spot. Our community’s physical and social infrastructure need your brains and effort.”

Along with Bailey, the terms of Ward 6 City Councilor Susan Bauer and at-large City Councilor Elizabeth Dingley expire this year. Nomination papers will be available June 27. The municipal election is Nov. 7.