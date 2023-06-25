“I’m reading ‘The Stepping Off Place’ by Maine author Cameron Rosenblum. It’s a beautiful story of loss and hope set in a small Connecticut town. It’s a deep dive into being left behind, while finding the hope in the healing process. It’s the perfect beach book read, with mystery and romance and the intersection between those late teen years and adulthood, chock-full of scenes that make you laugh out loud, and pull your hat down to cry. Highly recommended!” — JULIE KINGSLEY, South Portland

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous