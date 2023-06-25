FICTION

1. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “Romantic Comedy,” by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

5. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

6. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

7. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

9. “Yellowface,” by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow)

10 “The Best Flower Ever,” by Neesha Hudson (Dial)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

4. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

5. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

6. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

7. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

8. “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)

9. “Never Let Me Go,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

10. “The Mountain in the Sea,” by Ray Nayler (Picador)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “In Other Words, Leadership,” by Shannon A. Mullen (Steerforth)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Pageboy,” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

5. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

6. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Teachers,” by Alexandra Robbins (Dutton)

8. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

9. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

10. “Excellent Advice for Living,” by Kevin Kelly (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Riverman,” by Ben McGrath (Vintage)

4. “How to Tell a Story,” from The Moth (Crown)

5. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

6. “The Unreality of Memory,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

8. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (William Morrow & Co)

9. “Vagina Obscura,” by Rachel E. Gross (W. W. Norton)

10. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

