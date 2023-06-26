Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson recently announced a $100,000 donation to support the construction of Tedford Housing’s new facility in Brunswick.

At over 17,000 square feet, Tedford Housing’s new facility will replace the organization’s current aging and inadequate temporary housing. The facility will include separate, secure wings for adult and family emergency housing with a total of 64 emergency housing beds. The family apartment units will contain four beds each as well as living and dining spaces in each unit. The adult wing will include shared dormitory spaces with beds for 24 individuals, kitchen, dining area and living room. The building will also include space for case management and administrative offices, conference and meeting rooms, and will be staffed 24 hours a day.

“For more than 170 years, Bath Savings has been proud to support many incredible nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors, including Tedford Housing,” Hutchinson said in a prepared release. “Tedford Housing’s new emergency housing facility will fulfill a critical need in our community, providing a safe and comfortable space for families to stay as well as expanded facilities for the staff to provide much-needed services. We are proud to support this transformative project.”

“Tedford has counted on Bath Savings Institution for over 25 years, just like so many Brunswick-area nonprofits, small businesses and homeowners,” said Andrew Lardie, interim executive director of Tedford Housing. “This gift demonstrates BSI’s leadership in creating opportunities for all of our neighbors to thrive.”

Learn more about the project at tedfordhousing.org.

