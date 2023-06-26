Finally Home Senior Dog Rescue & Retirement Home in North Yarmouth will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15.

Visitors will be able to tour the nonprofit rescue home at 616 New Gloucester Road and meet the 12 dogs now living there and the staff. Raffles, refreshments and merchandise will be available along with information on volunteer opportunities. Attendees are asked not to bring their own pets.

More information can be found at facebook.com/finallyhomemaine.

