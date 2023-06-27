Brittney Cockrell’s father says more should have been done to prevent the “senseless” violence that took his daughter’s life.

“If someone displays they are a danger to an otherwise safe community, the danger must be reduced by removing that threat,” Jeff McKinney told reporters during his first public remarks after the June 19 shooting. “We cannot save everyone from being exposed to evil. We can reduce the risk.”

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, is accused of shooting and killing the Westbrook couple in front of their two young children. Reports have uncovered the suspect’s long history of violent and threatening behavior and mental illness. But little information had been shared about Michael Hayter, 41, and Cockrell, 37, before Tuesday.

McKinney said his daughter was a “precious gift from heaven” as he talked about her birth just before Christmas in 1986. “We could not have smiled any bigger looking into her tiny face,” he said. She “grew from a smiling baby into a doting mother of three, including the two young children she was raising with Hayter: Mason, 11, and Mattie Belle, 7.

McKinney described Hayter as a devoted parent and a joyful presence.

“He had a million-dollar smile and a twinkle in his eyes,” he said. “It was impossible to stay down with Mike around.”

Advertisement

The couple had only recently moved from Texas to Westbrook, where Hayter had a job at a car dealership.

According to police, they did not have any relationship with Lagrange, who officers say shot Cockrell and Hayter in their car near the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street in Westbrook last Monday night. The couple’s kids were in the car.

McKinney refused to answer questions about the case so as not to interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

He said he will soon bring the children back to Texas where he lives with his wife. The family has launched a GoFundMe page to support the kids.

“Today we are four strong trying to hold each other up,” he said. “We’re going to need a lot of prayer. We’re going to need a lot of counseling.”

Lagrange made his first appearance in court last week, but was not required to enter a plea.

Related Accused Westbrook shooter made online threats hours before double homicide

On Tuesday, McKinney thanked the several citizens who police said tackled Lagrange as he ran down Main Street after the shootings. He applauded responding police officers and community members who helped take care of the children during the last week.

But he criticized onlookers who he said pulled out their phones to broadcast the shootings instead of stepping in to help — behavior Maine State Police said they were not aware of.

“Our little baby died on livestream,” he said. “We can all do better than that. We must all be better than that.”

Related Headlines Accused Westbrook shooter made online threats hours before double homicide

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: