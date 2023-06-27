Saco police are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son who were last seen leaving a home near New County Road very early Tuesday morning.

Tania Mulanga, 32, and her son Martin Kakanda are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and speak only limited English, police say.

Mulanga is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a sleeveless sundress.

Kakanda is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and was last seen in sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt, Saco police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 207-284-4535.

