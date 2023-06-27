Windham police are investigating two recent instances of vandalism that they say rise to the level of hate crimes.

Twice in the last month, residents have found racist symbols and words spray painted on Windham Center Road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“There is no place for racism, bigotry or hate in the Town of Windham,” the post reads.

The department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible.

Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 892-2525.

