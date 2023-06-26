The Portland City Council on Monday unanimously confirmed Mark Dubois as the city’s new police chief.

Dubois, who currently serves as chief in Braintree, Massachusetts, is expected to start July 31 and will earn a salary of $165,000. His appointment was approved 7-0 with Councilors April Fournier and Mark Dion absent.

“He has extensive experience … in law enforcement, over 11 years as a chief in other communities in Massachusetts and he most recently was serving as chief in Braintree, Massachusetts, which has a lot of similar issues to Portland,” said City Manager Danielle West. “He brings a lot of great experience.”

Dubois replaces former Chief Frank Clark, who left the department in Nov. 2021 for a job in private security. Interim Police Chief F. Heath Gorham, who said he did not apply for the permanent job, is retiring effective July 1.

Dubois, 56, attended Monday’s council meeting in person. In a brief interview after his confirmation, he said he’s looking forward to starting, getting to know residents and tackling issues such as homelessness and staffing shortages. Braintree, where Dubois has worked since 2019, is a city of about 40,000 just south of Boston.

“I personally think transparency and communication are key to being successful,” Dubois said. “And also building relationships. I think it’s critical to have good relationships (with the community) – and not just with me but with all the officers in the police department.”

As of February, the department had 29 open positions, including the chief, out of a staff of 187.

Dubois said he wants to focus on recruitment and retention as fast as he can. “It impacts all kinds of things like morale and (officers’) family lives,” he said. “It’s a priority to me to have the staffing levels as high as we can.”

He takes over shortly after residents in April called on the city and police department for a tougher response to a neo-Nazi rally held downtown on April 1. Dubois said he has heard about the rally anecdotally but will need to find out more about it and the city’s response.

“That is something where we will have to communicate,” he said. “We will work with the administration here to resolve any issues.”

The police chief is one of the top jobs in city government, reporting directly to the city manager and responsible for nearly 200 employees plus an additional 36 at the regional communications and dispatch center.

The appointment of a new police chief was initially put on hold by West, who was an interim manager at the time and said she would let the next permanent manager name a new chief.

The city decided in late 2022 to move ahead with the process and in February began advertising for the job.

Prior to working in Braintree, Dubois served as chief in Maynard, Massachusetts, for seven years.

He has worked in Sutton, Northborough, and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, according to information released by the city last week.

Dubois spent his career in Massachusetts, but he and his family have for years owned a summer cottage in Old Orchard Beach. He said they just built a new house there where they intend to now live year-round.

Dubois holds a Juris Doctor degree from the New England Law School and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State College. He also completed training at the FBI National Academy.

