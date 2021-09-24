Portland Police Chief Frank Clark is stepping down from his post to take a job in the private sector.

Clark, who was named Portland’s chief in 2019, said in an email to city staff Friday that he was not actively seeking a new position but had accepted a new job as a “global corporate security director.” He did not name the company.

He’s spent the last 33 years in the public sector.

“This all came together fairly quickly,” Clark said in his email. “I’m disappointed that the news got out ahead of me, as if things were to work out, I had planned on meeting with many of you, individually, before sending out a broader communication. Since this is so new, I don’t even have a solid timeline to offer yet, but I won’t be going anywhere for a few weeks.”

