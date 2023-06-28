Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement early Wednesday morning to finalize a two-year budget that will pay for Democratic priorities such as paid family and medical leave and child care investments, while providing income tax cuts for retirees.

In a series of votes that began just before midnight Tuesday and continued until nearly 4 a.m. Wednesday, lawmakers finalized a more than $800 million spending package that will be presented to the full Legislature next week.

The compromise, which passed in an 11-1 committee vote, includes funding for a new business tax incentive plan and $31 million for struggling emergency medical services, according to a Democratic spokesperson.

It also includes $25 million in start-up funding to launch a statewide paid family and medical leave program, which would be funded in the long term by a new 0.7% to 1% payroll tax, split between employers and workers. Another $60 million in child care investments were approved, doubling an existing $200 wage stipend for workers and expanding a subsidy program for families.

The budget also includes a proposal by House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, to increase the amount of pension income that’s exempt from income taxes from $30,000 to $35,000.

Other details of the budget were not immediately available.

Advertisement

It’s the second budget package approved this year. In March, Democrats passed a partial budget without Republican support to fund current state services and bill already passed by the Legislature. The budget agreement reached this morning covers new initiatives.

The budget will need two-thirds support in the Legislature to take effect as soon as the Legislature adjourns. Without that support, the funding for primarily new spending initiatives would not be available for 90 days, or September.

The agreement comes uncharacteristically late in the session. The budget compromise will not likely be taken up by the Legislature until next week, so the funding will not be available when new fiscal year starts on Saturday. But current state operations will not be affected, since funding for current services was approved in March.

The budget vote comes after a contentious end to the session, with emotional debates on issues such as abortion, gender-affirming care and parental rights.

Negotiations over the change package have been taking place largely in private, with sessions taking place in between a scattered legislative session.

Last weekend, the committee moved beyond consensus portions of the budget and began a series of party line votes. But lawmakers continued to negotiate throughout the week, with House members of the budget writing committee scurrying to the chambers to cast floor votes, before hurrying back behind closed doors.

Advertisement

Mills originally proposed a $10.3 billion budget – a nearly 10% increase over the previous budget. She had hoped that lawmakers would be able to work on a bipartisan budget.

Lawmakers, however, clashed early in the session over an emergency heating assistance bill negotiated by leaders before even taking office. House Republicans passed it, but their counterparts in the Senate objected to the process, delaying the vote by about a month before passing the bill unchanged.

That, coupled with Republican demands for income tax cuts, seemed to nudge Democrats into passing an initial budget to fund existing state services and laws previously passed by the Legislature, including providing 55% of state education funding. Democrats said they were worried that Republicans would shutdown state government over their demand – an allegation disputed by Republicans.

Mills then released a second $900 million budget package, including new initiatives to address the state’s housing storage, homelessness, food insecurity and other issues. Republicans continued to call for $200 million to $400 million in income tax cuts and welfare reform, highlighting historic state revenues and surpluses.

Mills’ second budget package left only $12 million for lawmaker priorities, which include big ticket items such as paid family and medical leave, expanding access to child care, cost of living adjustments for state retirees and increasing teacher salaries.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: