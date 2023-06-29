Snowlion Repertory Company returns to Freeport for a third time to entertain audiences at Meetinghouse Arts with an original musical holiday romance, just in time for Christmas in July.

If you are among the many people who believe “Christmas in July” is simply a marketing ploy retail giants use to make more money; you could be wrong. Although corporations like Hallmark flood television screens with Christmas films each summer and sell merchandise, the festivities have a humble origin story.

The ninety-year-old tradition supposedly began in 1933 at Keystone Camp—a girls’ summer camp in Brevard, North Carolina. Campers would hang laundry bags as stockings, sing Christmas carols, decorate a tree, and exchange gifts at the end of July— a tradition that continues today, according to Southernliving.com.

Snowlion Rep Producing Director Margit Ahlin said she was anxious to deliver a musical that would “unite audiences” and decided a heartfelt Christmas concert would do the trick.

“The Christmas Bride” is based on the short story “The Battle of Life,” by Charles Dickens, which tells the story of two sisters who fall in love with the wrong people. As these small-town sisters grow up and experience life in a new way there are moments of humor, drama, and self-realization. Said Ahlin.

Due to limited stage space, the musical will be performed as a concert with some narration and dialogue. Ahlin said the stage will be decorated with garland and a festive Victorian Christmas tree.

The two-hour show features 25 songs with a cast of 11 who play 17 different roles.

“The holidays are always my favorite time of year because everyone invests a little more into being kind and slowing down,” said performer Mary Johnston. “I love that we are bringing this Christmas story to audiences in July; to hopefully inspire that attitude all year long. The story is charming; it’s all about allowing yourself to love and be loved,” she said.

Performer David Arthur Barchrach said all ages will enjoy this show, and those “steeped in English literature are in for a delicious treat.”

The theater company will perform at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport on July 8 at 7 p.m. Two more performances will play in Portland on July 9 at 76 Congress Street at 3 p.m. and July 11 in Boothbay Harbor at 86 Townsend Ave at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit snowlionrep.org/.

