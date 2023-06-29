The Bath City Council race this year is wide open.

The three incumbent city councilors — Ward 1’s Phyllis Bailey, Ward 6’s Susan Bauer and at-large member Elizabeth Dingley — said they will not run for reelection in November. Bauer has served three straight terms, while Bailey has served two straight terms and Dingley has served for one term.

Nomination papers for the council seats were made available at City Hall this week. They are due back by Aug. 15.

Ward 1 and Ward 6 candidates must collect at least 35 signatures, while the candidates for the at-large position must collect at least 50 signatures. Ward 1 and Ward 6 candidates must be registered voters in their respective wards.

Council terms are three years; the election is Nov. 7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: