Aspire Gorham awards 126 seniors

Aspire Gorham, a partnership with MELMAC Education Foundation, the Gorham School District and Jobs for Maine Graduates, awarded 136 high school seniors the Maine Career Exploration Badge for completing workplace learning experiences.

The students received $500 scholarships upon completion of 40 hours of work experience, according to Jobs for Maine Graduates.

Aspire Gorham, with the support of JMG, collaborated with more than 100 local businesses, organizations and professionals to provide students with authentic work experiences aligned with their career interests. Experiences included traditional internships, job shadows, volunteer projects and approved extended learning opportunities.

“We are proud that so many of our Gorham High School seniors were able to earn the Maine Career Exploration Badge this spring through their internship experiences,” Superintendent Heather Perry said in a press release. “This $500 scholarship validates these important learning experiences for our students and demonstrates how a strong organization like JMG … strengthens our future workforce in Maine. Our Gorham High School students had learning experiences that will last a lifetime and built skills that will serve them well in their future success as a result.”

Flukes in concert

The free Gorham summer concert series continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, with Falmouth Flukes at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Little Falls food trucks

Food trucks will be on hand at the Little Falls Recreation Area, 664 Gray Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 28.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 27, 1973, that Joseph Key and his wife had returned from visiting relatives in St. Stephen and St. Andrew in New Brunswick, Canada. They also visited Campobello Island, the summer home of President Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on June 22 that the U.S. public debt was $32,168,649,898,303.94.

