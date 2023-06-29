Former vice president Mike Pence made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Thursday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and sought to reinforce his support for the country in its war with Russia.

“We need to make sure that we provide the Ukrainian military what they need to push back on and defeat Russian aggression here,” Pence told reporters. “We’ll make it clear to Russia, to China and any other nations in the world that would seek to redraw international lines by force, that the free world will not stand for it. The free world will stand together for freedom. And it’s my great honor to help deliver that message here in Ukraine today.”

Pence’s visit comes as he’s sought to distinguish himself from former president Donald Trump and other 2024 GOP presidential rivals by emphasizing his support for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine, amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia. During his announcement speech earlier this month in Iowa, Pence hit Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “genius” and referenced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s description of the conflict as a “territorial dispute.” DeSantis later walked that statement back.

“I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal,” Pence said at the time. “I know the difference between a territorial dispute and a war of aggression. The war in Ukraine is not our war, but freedom is our fight.”

Pence so far is the only GOP presidential candidate to visit Ukraine. The trip also took place days after Putin faced a brief armed rebellion, led by the leader of the Wagner mercenary group.

A recent Pew poll found that 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the United States was providing too much aid to Ukraine, an increase from 40 percent in January. A June national poll from Quinnipiac University found 52 percent of Republicans view supporting Ukraine as in the United States’ national interest.

When asked Thursday about concern from some that too much money is going to Ukraine, Pence replied: “I understand the frustration that many Americans feel, but I came here today to see firsthand the progress that our military support has helped make possible in Ukraine.”

A Pence adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said the trip was in the works for “a couple of weeks” and helped Pence “reinforce” his foreign policy position.

Pence made the trip with Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian aid group, the adviser said. The group’s chief operating officer, Edward Graham, accompanied Pence on the visit.

In addition to meeting with Zelensky, Pence received a briefing from Ukrainian officials about the security situation in the country, as well as a briefing about human rights violations at the Center for Protection of Children’s Rights. He also visited the remains of the Romaniv Bridge, St. Andrew’s Church, Pyervozvannoho All Saints and the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine at St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Nearly one month into his official campaign launch, Pence so far struggled to crack double digits in national polls. In addition to foreign policy, Pence has sought to put his GOP rivals on the spot on other issues including abortion. During the Faith & Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference, Pence said every Republican presidential candidate should back a 15-week abortion ban as a “minimum nationwide standard.”