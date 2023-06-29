More than a dozen candidates are running for president in 2024, most of them on the Republican side. Top contenders for the GOP nomination include former president Donald Trump, who has pressed forward through two indictments, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is taking sharper aim at Trump since officially joining the race.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wrote an op-ed explaining that he decided against running for president because he wants to focus on defeating Trump. President Biden has announced he is running again; two other Democratic candidates, both long shots, have also announced their campaigns.

Below are profiles of candidates who have announced.

JOE BIDEN

Birth date: Nov. 20, 1942

Birthplace: Scranton, Pa.

Advertisement

Party: Democrat

Spouse: Jill Biden

Alma mater: University of Delaware (B.A.); Syracuse Law School (J.D.)

Current office: U.S. president

Former offices: U.S. vice president; U.S. senator from Delaware

Despite facing low approval ratings and a shaky U.S. economy, President Biden has managed to fend off a major primary challenge in his quest for a second White House term. He’s done that primarily by assuaging his left flank and passing major legislation on climate change, economic relief, prescription drugs, infrastructure and other matters, as well as rallying a global coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will face a pitched general election battle, however: possibly a rematch against former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

DOUG BURGUM

Birth date: Aug. 1, 1956

Birthplace: Arthur, N.D.

Party: Republican

Spouse: Kathryn Burgum

Alma mater: North Dakota State University (B.S.); Stanford University (M.B.A.)

Advertisement

Current office: North Dakota governor

Former offices: Arthur Ventures co-founder; Kilbourne Group founder; Great Plains Software CEO; member, board of directors, Arthur Companies Inc.

A wealthy tech entrepreneur, Burgum won a three-way race for governor in 2016 with almost 77 percent of the vote. He thinks he can bring a businessman’s and Midwesterner’s sensibility to the GOP presidential contest as a native of a 300-person town where his family ran a grain elevator business. He argues he has always been “underestimated” and that there is no one in the race who appeals to the 60 percent of Americans he calls the “silent majority.” He signed a near-total abortion ban as governor.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

Birth date: Sept. 6, 1962

Birthplace: Newark

Advertisement

Party: Republican

Spouse: Mary Pat Christie

Alma mater: University of Delaware (B.A.), Seton Hall University School of Law (J.D.)

Former offices: Chair, President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis; New Jersey governor; 2016 presidential candidate; U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey

The ex-New Jersey governor is running against his former ally Donald Trump by throwing his hat into the presidential ring. A 2016 presidential candidate, Christie dropped out and endorsed Trump but they soon fell out. His 2024 strategy seems centered on the early primary state of New Hampshire, where independents can vote in the intraparty contest. He is already aggressively taking on Trump, blaming him for the GOP’s poor performance in the 2022 midterms, calling him a “puppet of Putin” and saying he would never back him again. Christie is also staking out more moderate ground on abortion rights than the other GOP contenders.

RON DESANTIS

Advertisement

Birth date: Sept. 14, 1978

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Fla.

Party: Republican

Spouse: Casey DeSantis

Alma mater: Yale University (B.A.), Harvard University (J.D.), Naval Justice School

Current offices: Florida governor; lieutenant judge advocate general in Navy Reserve

Advertisement

Former offices: Congressman from Florida; Navy JAG Corps

The governor of Florida is considered the strongest alternative to Donald Trump among Republican presidential contenders, based on his poll numbers (even though they were declining before he entered the presidential race). He was one of the GOP’s bright electoral spots in 2022, winning his gubernatorial reelection race by nearly 20 percentage points and implementing a staunchly conservative agenda in the months before his presidential launch. But that agenda – including a high-profile fight with Disney that’s led to a lawsuit, and a six-week abortion ban – is drawing criticism from some worried he is lurching too far rightward for a general election. Although DeSantis has a penchant for fighting culture wars popular with the GOP base, a group of Florida House members has endorsed Trump because they say the governor hasn’t cultivated their support and isn’t a natural at retail politics.

NIKKI HALEY

Birth date: Jan. 20, 1972

Birthplace: Bamberg, S.C.

Party: Republican

Advertisement

Alma mater: Clemson University (B.A.)

Spouse: Michael Haley

Former offices: U.N. ambassador; South Carolina governor; South Carolina state representative

The former Trump U.N. ambassador is the first prominent woman of color to seek the GOP nod for the presidency. The daughter of Indian immigrants who became governor of South Carolina, a key primary state, Haley has rejected being defined by identity politics – whether having to do with her ethnicity or gender – calling that approach “woke self-loathing.” She denies the existence of a glass ceiling despite running to put a “badass woman” in the White House. She wants to talk in a “loving” way about abortion rights, saying she can build a “consensus” on the explosive issue (but is notably light on specifics). Haley compared finding common ground on abortion to negotiations to remove the Confederate flag from South Carolina State House grounds following a 2015 mass shooting at a historic African American church in Charleston. She also wants politicians over 75 years old to take a mental competency test and suggests President Biden won’t make it through a second term, at the end of which he would be 86.

ASA HUTCHINSON

Birth date: Dec. 3, 1950

Advertisement

Birthplace: Bentonville, Ark.

Party: Republican

Alma mater: Bob Jones University (B.A.); University of Arkansas School of Law (J.D.)

Spouse: Susan Burrell Hutchinson

Former offices: Arkansas governor; Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for border security; chief, Drug Enforcement Administration; congressman from Arkansas; chair, Arkansas Republican Party; U.S. attorney, Western District of Arkansas

The former Arkansas governor is selling himself as a “more stable alternative to former president Donald Trump.” In his April announcement, Hutchinson said he was battling for the “future of our country and the soul of our party.” Hutchinson has certainly broken with other GOP presidential candidates in saying that Trump should drop out of the 2024 contest because he’s been indicted and that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot “disqualifies” him. He has a conservative gubernatorial record but unlike some GOP leaders, he defends the FBI and federal law-enforcement officials as a former U.S. attorney and DEA director. As governor, Hutchinson signed a near total abortion ban, though later said he supports exceptions for rape and incest. He split from some GOP governors during the pandemic in encouraging masking and vaccination.

Advertisement

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Birth date: Jan. 17, 1954

Birthplace: Washington

Party: Democrat

Spouse: Cheryl Hines

Alma mater: London School of Economics (B.A.); Harvard University (B.A.); University of Virginia (J.D.); Pace University (LLM)

Advertisement

Current profession: Lawyer, Morgan & Morgan; partner, Kennedy & Madonna LLP; environmental activist; anti-vaccine activist (founder, Children’s Health Defense)

Former professions: Chief prosecuting attorney, Hudson Riverkeeper; president, Waterkeeper Alliance; assistant district attorney, New York

The son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the former president, Kennedy Jr. is mounting a challenge to President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary. Despite his storied last name, he will face an uphill battle given Biden has consolidated much of the party around his reelection bid. During his April announcement, Kennedy Jr. emphasized “clean government, civil liberties, peace, and economic revitalization” as his reasons for running. He railed against government and the media for “censoring dissonant voices” and said they “should start telling the truth to Americans.” A lawyer and environmental activist, Kennedy Jr. is also a prominent anti-vaccine activist, pushing disproven claims that childhood vaccines are linked to autism and spreading misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Kennedy Jr. may have a hard time making the national stage; the Democratic National Committee plans to support Biden and hasn’t committed to intraparty debates.

MIKE PENCE

Birth date: June 7, 1959

Birthplace: Columbia, Ind.

Advertisement

Party: Republican

Spouse: Karen Pence

Alma mater: Hanover College (B.A.); Indiana University (J.D.)

Former offices/profession: U.S. vice president; Indiana governor; congressman from Indiana; radio talk-show host

Donald Trump’s vice president is perhaps in the most tenuous position when it comes to attracting Trump’s voters. He is best known to them for certifying the electoral votes for Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, stormed the Capitol shouting they wanted to “hang” him. Pence has said “history will hold [Trump] accountable” for that riot, adding that Trump was “wrong” in suggesting he could overturn the 2020 election. Even before announcing, Pence traveled to the early primary states to pitch himself, leaning into his conservative bona fides on issues like abortion: He supports a national ban.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Advertisement

Birth date: Aug. 9, 1985

Birthplace: Cincinnati

Party: Republican

Spouse: Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy

Alma mater: Harvard University (B.A.); Yale University (J.D.)

Profession: Biotechnology entrepreneur and investor; co-founder, Strive Asset Management; author, “Capitalist Punishment”; “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam”; and “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence”

Advertisement

A technology entrepreneur not well known to political audiences, Ramaswamy was dubbed the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” by the New Yorker. That’s because he wrote “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” a book that attacks environmental, governance and social movements in corporate America as being ineffective and hypocritical – and overall, “woke.” The critique earned him praise from ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson; he’s said on the stump he would “end affirmative action . . . close down the Education Department, limit the power of the Federal Reserve, send U.S. armed forces to the Mexican border.”

TIM SCOTT

Birth date: Sept. 19, 1965

Birthplace: North Charleston, S.C.

Party: Republican

Marital status: Single

Advertisement

Alma mater: Charleston Southern University (B.S.)

Current office: U.S. senator from South Carolina

Former offices: Congressman from South Carolina; member, Charleston City Council; agent, Tim Scott and Associates (Allstate Insurance Agency); partner, Pathway Real Estate Group

The senator from South Carolina is the only Black Republican in the Senate, and he will be the most prominent Black Republican in the 2024 GOP primary. He argues his upbringing as the son of a single mother in a poor household reinforces the narrative that “America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.” He has occasionally criticized former president Donald Trump, but at other times supported his policies. Scott is leaning into his evangelical roots and has said he would sign “the most conservative pro-life legislation Congress can pass.”

FRANCIS SUAREZ

Birthplace: Miami

Advertisement

Party: Republican

Spouse: Gloria Fonts Suarez

Alma mater: Florida International University (B.A.); University of Florida (J.D.)

Current office: Mayor, Miami; attorney, Greenspoon Marder

Former offices: Commissioner, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners

Suarez is a Cuban American who was twice elected as a Republican to lead Miami. The son of a former Miami mayor, he says he’s running a different kind of campaign, designed to unify and help create a brand of GOP politics that can triumph in general elections. He notes he is the only Hispanic running for president as a major candidate from either party. He has said he didn’t vote for Donald Trump for president in 2020.

Advertisement

DONALD TRUMP

Birth date: June 14, 1946

Birthplace: Queens

Party: Republican

Alma mater: Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania (B.S.)

Spouse: Melania Trump

Advertisement

Former office/professions: U.S. president; Trump Organization president; author, “The Art of the Deal”; host, “The Apprentice”

Trump is the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, twice. The Justice Department in June 2023 charged Trump with more than three dozen criminal counts for allegedly keeping and hiding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. And the Manhattan district attorney in March slapped Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business record related to allegations he paid hush money to cover up an alleged affair with an adult-film actress. Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases, and it’s unclear when they’ll go to trial. He was already found liable for defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll over charges he raped her, a verdict he plans to appeal.

These aren’t Trump’s only legal troubles. The former president is entangled in a total of six state and federal probes on topics ranging from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot to interference in the Georgia 2020 presidential election. Nonetheless, Trump still has a strong hold over the GOP primary electorate and is leading in most early polls of the 2024 Republican race. But polls also show a rematch with Biden in the general election would be close.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

Birth date: July 8, 1952

Birthplace: Houston

Advertisement

Party: Democrat

Marital status: Divorced

Alma mater: Studied theater and philosophy for two years at Pomona College

Profession: 2020 presidential candidate; speaker; author, “A Woman’s Worth”; “A Return to Love”; “A Politics of Love”; founder, Project Angel Food, the Peace Alliance, Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living

Self-help author and activist Williamson is back for a second shot at the Democratic presidential nomination after her failed 2020 bid. She says President Biden isn’t acting urgently enough to pull people out of economic distress and announced her plans for “universal health care, tuition-free higher education, paid family leave, free child care and a higher minimum wage.” She wants a 30 percent cut in Defense Department spending and to establish a Peace Department. Williamson may have a hard time making the national stage; the Democratic National Committee plans to support Biden and hasn’t committed to intraparty debates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: