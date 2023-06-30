AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to expand federal benefits for Maine tribes, setting up a possible bipartisan override vote in the Legislature.

Mills signed the veto Friday morning after openly opposing the bill even as it won overwhelming bipartisan support in the House and Senate. Her chief legal counsel testified repeatedly that it would lead to a new era of legal conflicts between federal laws and the state’s jurisdiction over the tribes under a 43-year-old settlement agreement negotiated by the state and the tribes.

“Like many Maine people, I do not want to see the Wabanaki Nations unfairly excluded from benefits that are generally available to Federally recognized Tribes,” Mills wrote in her six-page veto letter. “I believe the interest we share to do right by the Wabanaki Nations and Maine people must be accomplished through legislation that is clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties.

“Unfortunately, I do not believe that LD 2004 achieves these important standards, and I fear it would result in years, if not decades, of new, painful litigation that would exacerbate our government-to-government relationship and only further divide the state and our people. That said, I strongly believe that the stated goals of LD 2004 – to ensure the Wabanaki Nations are fairly benefitting from Federal law – can and should be achieved by other simple measures that do not cause confusion and litigation.”

The bill, L.D. 2004, was sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and introduced late in the session. A public hearing was held within 24 hours of the seven-page bill being printed and made public. It breezed through both chambers one day after coming out of the Judiciary Committee with the support of bipartisan supermajorities in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The bill would grant Maine tribes access to all current and future federal legislation benefitting federally recognized tribes across the country, including those that could override the state’s authority, with the exception of gaming laws allowing casinos and laws on serious crimes.

Supporters and opponents have starkly different opinions about the impact of the bill.

The administration worries that the proposal could have far-reaching consequences for nontribal members and communities, leading to confusion and conflict.

Tribal leaders say the bill would simply give them certainty about accessing federal programs and would not adversely affect nontribal communities.

The strong bipartisan support in the Legislature suggested that supporters had enough support to override a veto. But lawmakers have since had bruising floor debates on controversial bills about abortion, gun control, gender-affirming care and parental rights that could change the dynamics. And Talbot Ross had threatened to withhold support for the budget if Mills vetoed the tribal bill.

Tensions are particularly high in the House of Representatives, where Republicans are fuming over Talbot Ross’ handling of the abortion bill, including a lengthy recess to allow one member to drive from Deer Isle to ensure Democrats had the votes to pass it.

Kirk Francis, chief of the Penobscot Nation, said supporters are looking to shore up support among Republican lawmakers to see whether the late-session wrangling has cost them support for the speaker’s tribal bill.

“We’re just trying to figure out the sore feelings that are out there over things that have nothing to do with us and trying to figure out if we still have the level of support that we had,” Francis said.

“We’re really appreciative of the bipartisan support of our bill,” he continued. “We just hope people can understand that these things weren’t linked together.”

Tribal leaders see the bill as an important and incremental step toward restoring full sovereignty to Indigenous communities. It comes a year after Mills threatened to veto a more comprehensive sovereignty bill, effectively killing it.

Until Friday, administrative officials had been reluctant to speak on the record about their concerns outside of committee hearings and work sessions. And tribal leaders have been been working around Mills and directly with lawmakers from both parties to overcome the veto.

Francis accused the administration of using scare tactics and deliberately creating confusion about what the legislation would accomplish to kill the bill.

“Really, this is about the governor trying to continue to quite frankly oppress the tribes and oppose tribal sovereignty at every level,” Francis said.

“We’re five years into this (sovereignty) effort now, and you have at every turn basically one person controlling this agenda, and we have a supermajority in each chamber,” he continued. “At some point we have to make a stand. I’m hopeful that this time the Legislature will send a message to the governor that we’re moving forward with this incremental step.”

The administration has argued that tribes already largely benefit from all but a few federal laws and programs, noting that tribes have received over $423 million in federal funding since 2019.

Mills’ office has expressed a willingness to work with the tribes, so they can access benefits under two specific programs they cannot currently access: the Stafford Act, which allows tribes to directly receive emergency funding, and Indian Health Care Improvement Act.

Under current law, Maine tribes are eligible for federal laws that don’t impact the state’s jurisdiction. When those laws impact state jurisdiction, Wabanaki Nations must be specifically included by Congress, which rarely happens.

Tribal leaders argue the current process is filled with uncertainty. On several occasions, they have sought to take advantage of federal laws, whether it was seeking emergency federal funding to repair a health clinic or hiring health care workers with out-of-state licenses to work in their territory during the pandemic, only to have the state object, they said.

The bill would instead grant them access to these federal laws and their benefits, unless the state objects and lobbies Congress to exclude them.

State lawmakers voted overwhelmingly more than a week ago to advance the bill.

The House of Representatives endorsed the bill with a 100-47 vote, and the Senate with a 26-8 vote, with unanimous follow-up enactment votes.

Those majorities suggest the bill may have the support needed to overcome the governor’s veto.

It takes a 2/3rds supermajority of the members present and voting to override a governor’s veto. The bill’s fate will likely depend on who is present and whether any members have changed their minds after particularly contentious debates.

The closing days of the session, which has already stretched a week beyond its planned adjournment date, have seen emotional debates on issues like abortion, gender-affirming care and parental, with Republicans losing their battles in the Democrat-led chambers.

It’s unclear how those debates might impact Republican support for the tribal bill, especially in the House.

Lawmakers have yet to override any of Mills’ vetoes since she took office in 2019.

Mills also opposed a sweeping bill seeking to restore sovereignty to tribes sponsored by Talbot Ross last session, insisting on targeted reforms of a landmark settlement act that makes the tribes subject to state laws, unlike most other federally recognized tribes in the U.S.

Rep. Aaron Dana, who is the Passamaquoddy Tribal representative to the House, said the bill vetoed Friday would produce the largest step toward self-governance in recent history, even though it falls well short of the full tribal sovereignty effort that is expected next session.

This story will be updated.

