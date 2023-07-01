SOUTHERN PINES, S.C. – Patricia “Pat” Anne McCormick died unexpectedly June 15, 2023, at her home in Southern Pines, North Carolina. She was born July 30, 1962, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Thomas William McCormick and the late Anne Rita McCormick (neé Pancarey).

Pat grew up in Ridley Park, Pa., and graduated from Ridley High school in 1980. She continued on to earn both her BA with honors and her MSW from Boston University.

She spent more than 30 years working as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, spending a major part of her career in and around Topsham, Maine and the latter part of her career in North Carolina. At the time of her death, she was a Behavioral Health Clinician at Fort Bragg working with military service members and their families.

Pat spent many happy years living in her beloved Maine in the area of Topsham where her cherished daughter Anne was born in 1996. She and Anne moved to North Carolina in 2008 where she fulfilled her dream of living by the ocean.

A lifelong Phillies fan, she loved baseball and also followed the Portland Sea Dogs and the Boston Red Sox.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving daughter Anne (McCormick) Bagley; her husband, Gordon Bagley; and the newest addition to the family, her grandson Lincoln Thomas Bagley, who was born on April 1, 2023. Pat had planned to have him call her Ipa after her favorite beer.

Pat is survived by her four siblings, Michael Gamel-McCormick and his wife, Sue of Newark, Del.; Anne McCormick of Vero Beach, Florida; Susan (Sue) Lucius and her husband Scott of Dover, N.H.; and Kathleen (Kathy) Russo and her husband, Jack, of West Grove, Pa. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, colleagues, and friends.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat’s name to Southern Cross Service Dogs.

http://www.southerncrossservicedogs.org