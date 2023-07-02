FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

3. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Five-Star Weekend,” by Elin Hiderbrand (Little Brown)

6. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

7. “The Postcard,” by Anne Berest (Europa Editions)

8. “Babel,” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

9. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin

10. “The Quiet Tenant,” by Clemence Michallon (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “Meet Me at the Lake,” by Carley Fortune (Berkley Books)

3. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

4. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth Press)

6. “The Bullet That Missed,” by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books)

7. “Smile Beach Murder,” by Alicia Bessette (Berkley Prime Crime)

8. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

9. “Black Cake,” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

10. “Love, Theoretically,” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

2. “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook,” by Robert McCloskey (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Pageboy,” by Elliot Page

4. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Book of Charlie,” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Poverty,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

7. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

8. “A Fever in the Heartland,” by Timothy Egan (Viking)

9. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

10. “Catch, A Maine Seafood Cookbook,” by The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association)

Paperback

1. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

2. “On the House,” John Boehner (St. Martin’s Griffin)

3. “Rooted,” by Lyanda Lynn Haupt (Little Brown)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

5. “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” by Jen Ellis (Green Writers Press)

6. “You or Someone You Love,” by Hannah Matthews (Atria)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

8. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

9. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

10. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

