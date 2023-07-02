This week’s poem, Myronn Hardy’s “Achilles Among Azaleas,” brings us into a lyric moment between the speaker, a companion, and a place. I love how lucently this poem conjures a layered, liminal space between rain and clearing, gray and gold, a present and a past and a desire.
Hardy’s new volume of poetry, “Aurora Americana,” is forthcoming this October from Princeton University Press. His poems have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, Ploughshares, the Virginia Quarterly Review, the Baffler and elsewhere. He teaches at Bates College.
Achilles Among Azaleas
by Myronn Hardy
You mention Achilles that the ground
beneath us could be damp the rain yesterday.
But it isn’t.
We sit.
Despite the sea’s shimmer the boats
we see everything is gray.
I want to bring gold into this place.
I want the azaleas you knew
as a child to grow around us.
I want to carry the injured until injury fades.
I want to say you have injured me.
You have saved me.
Let me save you.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Achilles Among Azaleas,” copyright 2023 by Myronn Hardy, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.