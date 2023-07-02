If you want to bring some fresh July Fourth spirit to the festivities this weekend without trying too hard, this recipe has you covered. It dishes up bold red, white and blue fanfare with no fuss at all. A glorious combination of sweet seasonal fruit – diced watermelon and blueberries – it’s made all the more mouthwatering when paired with contrasting cubes of briny feta cheese.

You’ve probably tried watermelon and feta together before – they’ve become a popular pairing thanks to how they counterbalance one another – the salty, creamy feta coaxing even more sweet juiciness from the fruit.

Adding blueberries not only completes the essential flag color trio, but the berries also add their own unique sweet-tart flavor and bursting texture.

A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice and zest ties all of the ingredients together and nudges the salad further into the savory realm, making it an ideal starter or side dish. And a finishing sprinkle of fresh mint adds a cooling herbal note.

This vibrant salad is a natural at a cookout, where it serves as a quenching counterpoint to grilled proteins, burgers and spicy fare. It’s one that feels right all summer long but hits the spot especially well for the holiday weekend.

Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

Total time: 15 minutes

6 servings

Make ahead: The salad can be assembled in advance up until adding mint, and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups (1 pound) diced watermelon (3/4-inch dice)

1 pint blueberries

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup (5 ounces) diced feta cheese (1/2-inch dice)

2 tablespoons whole small or chopped large mint leaves

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, gently toss together the watermelon, blueberries, oil, lemon zest and juice to combine. Add the feta and gently toss again to combine.

Right before serving, garnish with the mint leaves.

