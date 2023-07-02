SPRINGVALE – William “Ferg” L. Ferguson, 75, of Springvale, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023, after a short illness at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

He was born on June 13, 1948, in Madison, to Stanley and Ethlyn (Fletcher) Ferguson. Ferg attended local schools and graduated from Madison High School before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.

During the Vietnam Conflict, Ferg served his country in the U.S. Army as an office clerk in Germany. Upon his return, he embarked on a remarkable career as an Honors English teacher at Sanford High School, where he became a beloved figure and respected colleague for 37 years. Ferg possessed a unique ability to captivate his students by incorporating his personal travels and military experiences into his teaching. His stories and anecdotes fostered a genuine interest in learning, and his students greatly benefited from his passion for education. Ferg often recounted his memorable journey to Alaska with three friends, fondly referred to as “The Trip,” bringing his adventures to life in the classroom. During the summers he enjoyed lifeguarding at Wells Beach.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and lived for his trips “up north” with friends. He loved nature, feeding birds, and hearing them sing. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his bountiful asparagus and garlic. He loved all music, singing, dancing and was a champion pool player. Ferg was a legend and will live on in many hearts.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Laurie Ferguson of Springvale; sister-in-law, Susan Jackson and her life partner Billy Beaudoin, brothers-in-law Steven and Carl Leach, both of Springvale; four nephews, Eric Jackson of Sanford, Todd Jackson and his wife Odette of Florida, Jacob Elliot and Cory Leach of Springvale; and four great-nieces, Bella and Eden Jackson and Victoria and Audrina Elliott.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall, his favorite time of year, at his and Laurie’s home in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

If you’d like to make a small donation to

Grammy Rose Dog Rescue and Sanctuary at

https://grammyrose.org/donate,

he would have loved that.

