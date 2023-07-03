Dannel Malloy will continue in his role as chancellor of the University of Maine System, a university spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The system’s board of trustees at a meeting in May unanimously decided to move ahead in negotiations with Malloy, who first took the helm of the system in July 2019.

Malloy will continue to lead the university system, University of Maine spokesperson Tory Ryden said, but she could not provide details about the renewal.

“Chancellor Malloy has built a strong team and positioned UMS for the future, despite financial and demographic challenges, earning the board’s full support for his continued leadership,” board Chair Trish Riley said.

Malloy has walked a bumpy road over the last year. In 2022, faculty at all seven of the system’s campuses expressed concerns about his leadership, he was subject to multiple votes of no confidence from faculty, and faced backlash from students over decisions to slash faculty positions and criticism from state legislators.

While the board has historically offered chancellor’s multiyear contracts, it chose last year to give Malloy a one-year contract extension, citing his “serious missteps” and “lack of effective communication.” He was given a $382,500 contract.

