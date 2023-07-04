An 18-year-old Unity man sustained life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash in Brooks Monday, police said.

Zach Taylor was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to a statement from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A woman who answered the phone at the hospital Tuesday said no information on Taylor’s condition was available.

Taylor was a passenger on an ATV being operated by a 17-year-old boy from Monroe, according to Moss.

She said the ATV was being operated on Kenney Road in Brooks around 5:22 p.m. Monday when it crashed and rolled over several times.

The name of the ATV operator is not being released because he is a juvenile. He was transported to Waldo County General Hospital for minor injuries.

Moss said that speed and alcohol are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The Maine State Police, Maine Forest Service, Maine Warden Service and Brooks Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police Central Field Troop and a crash reconstructionist with the State Police Traffic Safety Unit.

