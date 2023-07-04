Meet the many critters that make their home among the rocks, sand and seaweed from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The public is invited to join Kennebec Estuary Land Trust Executive Director Becky Kolak and Maine Master Naturalist volunteers to discover the fascinating, vibrant world of the intertidal zone. This free event is great for families, kids and adults.

Participants will gather at Griffith’s Head in the grassy picnic area between the parking lot and wooden roadway bridge. Activities include hunting for critters in the tide pools hidden along the rocky shoreline and a demonstration on how to spot the differences between common seaweed species. Folks will learn about the invasive European green crab and how it is impacting this tidal habitat and the animals that live there.

The program offered by KELT is free and open to the public. Participants will need to pay the state park entrance fee. This is a light rain or shine event and registration is strongly encouraged at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events/tidepooling71223. This event was generously sponsored by Woodex and Now You’re Cooking.

