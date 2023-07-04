The fact that so many Republicans are less concerned about former President Donald Trump’s hiding, bragging about and sharing of national security documents and secrets than they are about drag queens and gender-affirming care for young Americans is baffling.

Trump lied about having documents revealing U.S. and allied defense information. He knew he had this material. Who knows how many others had access?

The world knows how he likes to boast and brag and how he has no conscience. He and his supporters prefer to attack the Department of Justice rather than face these terrifying facts. Most of us recognize that Trump’s loyalty is only to himself, and to money.

The idea that so many Republicans are less concerned about national security than they are about drag queens, LGBTQ+ Americans and Mickey Mouse should concern everyone. Once again, Trump fans prefer to turn a blind eye to the truth.

Barb Osen

Orr’s Island

