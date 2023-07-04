One possible means of housing the 300 newcomers to America soon to be displaced from the Portland Expo might be to incentivize homeowners and apartment renters in Greater Portland and throughout the state to take newcomers into their homes for a designated period of time.

Along with providing shelter for people in need, the program would have the additional benefits of supplying extra income to those taking people into their homes, affording all concerned the opportunity to learn a new language, facilitating cultural exchange and creating a bond between people that could well last for their lifetimes.

Cliff Gallant

Portland

