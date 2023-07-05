Comedy

Friday 7/7

Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Saturday 7/8

Laffter Effects with Andrew Mayer: 8 p.m., First Parish UU Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $20. laf78.eventbrite.com

Friday 7/14

Zilla Vodnas, Bethany Van Delft: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 7/7

“It All Happens in Yarmouth”: Works by Gail Clark, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Clayton’s Cafe, 447 Route 1, Yarmouth. gailclark.com

Friday 7/14

Pop Up No. 1 opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 30. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine

Advertisement

Sara Stites, Deb Whitney artist talk: “Decoding the Domestic,” 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 7/15

“Sustenance”: Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Through 7/16

“Unmoored”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 7/29

Advertisement

“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, opening reception 5 p.m. July 6, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/30

“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 7/7

Advertisement

“Burlesque” (2010): PG-13, 7 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com

Friday 7/7 & Sunday 7/9

“The Night of the 12th” (2022): French with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 7/10

“Champions” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 7/12

Advertisement

“Squaring the Circle” (2022): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 7/7

Thornton Oaks community concert: 2 p.m., Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org

Advertisement

Summer Stage Series: 5 p.m., Monument Square, Portland. Free. creativeportland.com

Seo, Korngold, Fauré: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org

Black Midi: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Yellow LedVedder and In Your Honor: Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters albums, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Emo Night Portland: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. auramaine.com

Saturday 7/8

Advertisement

Curtis Library community concert: 10 a.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org

Rebelution: 5 p.m., Thompsons Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. $42.5 advance, $50 day-of, under 3 free. statetheatreportland.com

“The Christmas Bride in Concert”: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20. meetinghousearts.org

Devin Gray, Dimensions in Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors.

Dead Gowns, Eliza Edens, Isa Burke: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pepper: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Sunday 7/9

JACK Quartet: 2 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org

“The Christmas Bride in Concert”: 3 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20. thehillarts.me

“Latinx Perspectives in the Performing Arts”: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Grandson: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. auramaine.com

Monday 7/10

Advertisement

The Few: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org

Ying Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org

Tuesday 7/11

Fleet Foxes: 10 a.m., Thompsons Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. $50 advance, $60 day-of, under 3 free. statetheatreportland.com

Topsham Library community concert: 2 p.m., Topsham Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. Free. bowdoinfestival.org

Wednesday 7/12

Advertisement

Andi Fawcett: Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com

Thursday 7/13

People Plus community concert: 2 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org

2000s Pop: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. auramaine.com

Free. RSVP recommended. space538.org

Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

Advertisement

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 7/7

Advertisement

Bump and Grindhouse: Burlesque, 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com

Saturday 7/8

“My Gettysburg Address,or Swimming to the High Water Mark”: Performance and ice cream social with Rich Sautter, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $20; $10 children, students, veterans, seniors, first responders.pejepscothistorical.org

Thursday 7/13-Sunday 7/30

“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me

Through 7/30

Advertisement

“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: