Comedy
Friday 7/7
Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Saturday 7/8
Laffter Effects with Andrew Mayer: 8 p.m., First Parish UU Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. $20. laf78.eventbrite.com
Friday 7/14
Zilla Vodnas, Bethany Van Delft: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 7/7
“It All Happens in Yarmouth”: Works by Gail Clark, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Clayton’s Cafe, 447 Route 1, Yarmouth. gailclark.com
Friday 7/14
Pop Up No. 1 opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Sidle House Gallery, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. Gallery open 2-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through July 30. instagram.com/sidlehousemaine
Sara Stites, Deb Whitney artist talk: “Decoding the Domestic,” 5-8 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 7/15
“Sustenance”: Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com
Through 7/16
“Unmoored”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 7/29
“Song of Summer”: Colin Page, opening reception 5 p.m. July 6, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 7/30
“Contrasts”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 7/7
“Burlesque” (2010): PG-13, 7 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com
Friday 7/7 & Sunday 7/9
“The Night of the 12th” (2022): French with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 7/10
“Champions” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
Wednesday 7/12
“Squaring the Circle” (2022): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 7/7
Thornton Oaks community concert: 2 p.m., Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org
Summer Stage Series: 5 p.m., Monument Square, Portland. Free. creativeportland.com
Seo, Korngold, Fauré: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org
Black Midi: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Yellow LedVedder and In Your Honor: Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters albums, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Emo Night Portland: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. auramaine.com
Saturday 7/8
Curtis Library community concert: 10 a.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org
Rebelution: 5 p.m., Thompsons Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. $42.5 advance, $50 day-of, under 3 free. statetheatreportland.com
“The Christmas Bride in Concert”: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20. meetinghousearts.org
Devin Gray, Dimensions in Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 students, $15 seniors.
Dead Gowns, Eliza Edens, Isa Burke: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pepper: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com
Sunday 7/9
JACK Quartet: 2 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org
“The Christmas Bride in Concert”: 3 p.m., The Hill Arts, thehillarts.me
“Latinx Perspectives in the Performing Arts”: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Grandson: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. auramaine.com
Monday 7/10
The Few: Summer concerts in the park series, 6:30 p.m., Village Park, 22 Hat Trick Drive, Falmouth. 699-5302. falmouthme.org
Ying Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, 12 Campus Road S, Brunswick. $49. bowdoinfestival.org
Tuesday 7/11
Fleet Foxes: 10 a.m., Thompsons Point, 10 Thompsons Point, Portland. $50 advance, $60 day-of, under 3 free. statetheatreportland.com
Topsham Library community concert: 2 p.m., Topsham Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. Free. bowdoinfestival.org
Wednesday 7/12
Andi Fawcett: Summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. sopoparksrec.com
Thursday 7/13
People Plus community concert: 2 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoinfestival.org
2000s Pop: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. auramaine.com
Free. RSVP recommended. space538.org
Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50. auramaine.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough.
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m. Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m. every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m. Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m. Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m. every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m. Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m. Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 7/7
Bump and Grindhouse: Burlesque, 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $12. eventbrite.com
Saturday 7/8
“My Gettysburg Address,or Swimming to the High Water Mark”: Performance and ice cream social with Rich Sautter, 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $20; $10 children, students, veterans, seniors, first responders.pejepscothistorical.org
Thursday 7/13-Sunday 7/30
“The Thin Place”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25. thehillarts.me
Through 7/30
“Charlotte’s Web”: 11 a.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3 p.m. additional on Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
