Kevin Burns of Falmouth was elected vice chairperson of the Bath Savings Board of Trustees. Burns joined the Bath Savings Board in 2011. He was a founder of Quality Containers of New England and served on the Carrabassett Valley Academy Board of Trustees for 16 years. He succeeds Esther Pappas, who is retiring after 25 years.

OUT Maine Program Director Katie Lutts was promoted to associate director. She joined OUT Maine in 2022 as a school engagement coordinator before being promoted to program director. Cassie Cooper has been hired as a school engagement coordinator. She is also the secretary for the Maine Music Educators Association and previously taught music at elementary schools in Maine for seven years.

Kendra Andrews and Kate Delewski joined specialty care at Northern Light Mercy Ear, Nose and Throat Care in Portland. Andrews was a clinical audiologist at a medical center in Washington, D.C. Delewski has been a physician’s assistant for nearly 20 years and has been with Northern Light Mercy Hospital for nearly a decade.

Machias Savings Bank announced new corporators: Nate Bateman of Falmouth is vice president of the real estate development company Bateman Partners, which he started with his father and brother, as well as Phoenix Management. Heather Rose of South Portland is a loan originator and partner of Acadia Lending Group, a mortgage brokerage she opened with her husband in 2010.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union celebrated 70 years by raising $5,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland at its 70th Anniversary Concert. TCFCU also purchased and distributed nearly $5,000 in gift cards to local business in Cumberland and York counties to give back to the community.

Katie DeSantis, a nursing administrative assistant in Portland, was given the Rehab Service Award by the New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland for her outstanding work often performed behind the scenes. Pharmacist Vicki Legere of Falmouth received the Comfort, Professionalism and Respect Award. She has been at the hospital for over 35 years and is a leader for her peers and appreciated by her patients.

The Maine Osteopathic Association recently presented a number of awards:

Stephanie Collins was named the Physician of the Year. She served on the MOA board of directors and is the chairperson of the medical economics committee. She opened her practice, Maine Osteopathic Medicine in South Portland, in 2013.

Charles Radis of Portland received the Roswell P. Bates, D.O., Public Service Award for achievement in public health, political or community service. He serves Peaks and Chebeague islands and travels year-round by boat to the outer islands in Maine making house calls.

Arthur and Fran Girard of Portland were honored as friends of the profession with the Sandra Featherman, Ph.D., Osteopathic Champion Award. Arthur Girard has constructed and renovated many of the medical offices on Forest Avenue. Fran Girard serves on the University of New England board of trustees, which is constructing a new location for the College of Osteopathic Medicine on the Portland UNE campus.

