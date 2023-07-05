Books/Authors

Saturday 7/8

Marie Thérèse Martin book signing: “And Poison Fell From the Sky,” 1 p.m., Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, 128 Main St., Freeport. islandportpress.com

Tuesday 7/11

Kate Kearns poetry reading: “You Are Ruining My Loneliness,” 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Jeri Theriault book launch: “Self-Portrait as Homestead,” 7 p.m., Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com

Wednesday 7/12

Meghan Gilliss author talk: “Lungfish,” 7 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Thursday 7/13

Sara Petersen author talk: “Momfluenced,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday in Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m. third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m. first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m. third Monday, Nonesuch River Brewing, 201 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. [email protected], scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Registration preferred. COVID records required. Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m. second Monday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. [email protected], topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m. first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 200 Maine St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m. monthly, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Bay 6, Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Race and Equity Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m. second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m. last Thursday. To register, email [email protected] Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Bulletin Board

Friday 7/7

Green Thumb Challenge and Fundraiser: 1-4 p.m., Growing to Give, 30 E Coxon Road, Brunswick. givebutter.com/greenthumb23

Friday 7/7-Sunday 7/9

Ocean Waves Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to 3 p.m. Sunday, Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Harpswell.

Saturday 7/8 & Sunday 7/9

Maine Cosplay Extravaganza: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brick South, Resurgam Place, Portland. $10-$15. cosplayextravaganza.com

Thursday 7/13

Pigeon, a storytelling event: 5 p.m., Congress Square Park, 595 Congress St., Portland. Free. instagram.com/portlandpigeonstories

Friday 7/14

Scarborough Cornhole Tournament: 5-9 p.m., same-day registrations at 4 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. $50. eventbrite.com

Victoria Mansion summer fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. $48. victoriamansion.org

Ongoing

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring your own chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 11 Elsinore Ave. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Board games: 5-8 p.m., every other Friday, Milk Street, Portland. fb.me/e/3h9rU0tI3

Bridge: 1 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Cafe en Français French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

CareerCenter Services: 1-5 p.m., every other Tuesday. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email [email protected] scarboroughlibrary.org

Chess Club: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Curtis Library Chess Club. All ages; children under age 8 must be accompanied by adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Coffee by Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland. Email [email protected] or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: 7 p.m., first Monday, nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over. St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall in Brunswick, 132 McKeen St. Guest speaker, light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386, allsaintsmaine.com

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Down East Ship Model Guild: 1 p.m., second Thursday, 200 Congress St., Bath. 751-2453, groups.io/g/DESMG

Figure drawing: 7 p.m., last Sunday, Hustle and Flow, 155 Brackett St., Portland. 18-plus. hustleflowstudio.com

Freeport American Legion: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallot Drive. [email protected]

Hair Cuts with Margarita: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. $10, proceeds go to the center. Appointments required. peopleplusmaine.org

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Loosen Up with Bea: 9 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Loosen Up with Suzanne: 9 a.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Mah-Jongg: 9 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays. Coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Free. No registration necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Sketcher Group: 10 a.m. to noon, second Friday; sometimes fourth Friday. Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

Stump Trivia: 6 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 725 Broadway, South Portland. sporcle.com/events

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m., Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row. peaceworksbrunswickme.org

Crafting

Saturday 7/8 & Sunday 7/9

Christmas in July arts and crafts show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. newenglandcraftfairs.com

Ongoing

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, Route 115, 7-9 p.m. Contact [email protected] nyccucc.com

Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m., Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com

Fiber Arts Club: 10 a.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email [email protected] or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org

Dining

Ongoing

Brunswick Meals on Wheels: Call Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping Mondays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays 9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, 725-2716. mchpp.org

Scarborough 55+ Program Senior Lunch: 11 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free meals. smary.org/souper-supper

The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Wayside Meal Program: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer or learn more, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Health

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 9:30 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m., Thursdays, Freeport Community Services. fcsmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, [email protected] or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m., second Tuesday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Through 7/10

Create a Character crafting: 10:30 a.m. weekdays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org

Wednesday 7/12

“Boats, Ships and Things That Float”: 10:30 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. Free with admission. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 11 a.m. Fridays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave, Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. Professional performances and workshops for ages 4-10. portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Downtown Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime with Miss Robyn: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m. Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Libraries

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3, Chebeague Island. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Cundy’s Harbor Library, Harpswell: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; to 7 p.m. Thursdays; to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 935 Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell. cundysharbor.me

Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; to 6 p.m. Fridays; to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Curbside pickup available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 10 Library Drive, Freeport. freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Patten Free Library, Bath: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 33 Summer St., Bath. Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. 443-5141, ext. 23. patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Topsham Public Library: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

Parks & Nature

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, Brunswick American Legion George T Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page for more info.

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., free. bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction, recovery resources. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups to help and support in the fight against cancer. Free. Registration required. Email [email protected] or call 877-336-7287.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m. Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: 3 p.m. Fridays. Unplanned pregnancy support group and services. Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. 847-6885 or [email protected] pothe.org

Volunteer

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, Reiki, community gardeners needed. dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692.

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. [email protected] or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.

Workshops/Talks

Through 7/7

Registration open for race dialogue group: “Sacred Ground: Conversations about Race,” 11 sessions in fall, Curtis Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, and Zoom meeting options. stpaulsmaine.org

Friday 7/7

“Navigating Hiring Process with a Criminal History”: 1 p.m., virtual, hosted by Workforce Solutions. Free. eventbrite.com

Fridays 7/7-8/11

Teen novella writing workshops: Every Friday for six weeks, Downtown Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Register at portlandlibrary.com.

Saturday 7/8

Mushroom ID walk: 10 a.m., Hinckley Park, Highland Ave., South Portland. $25. southportlandlandtrust.org

Thursday 7/13

“Healthy Systems, Nourished People”: 5:30 p.m., Martin’s Point Healthcare Center, 114 Bath Road, Brunswick. Free. bit.ly/433XKLI

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m., Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library Community Room, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email [email protected] smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-min appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

World Affairs Conversation Group: 11 a.m. every other Friday, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

