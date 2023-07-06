Bath Area Family YMCA officials on Wednesday asked the Bath City Council for funding for its expanded child care center.

The Y asked the city to contribute $350,000 to the $7.2 million project, which broke ground on its first phase earlier this year. When completed, it will increase the number of child care slots from 52 to 108.

“This project is a vital asset that must be added to this community in one way or another,” Bill Haggett, the Y’s capital campaign chairperson, told the council.

The council was receptive to the request and directed City Manager Marc Meyers to determine if the city’s roughly $100,000 in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded during the coronavirus pandemic can be used for the project. The act has rules governing what the money can be used for.

“If we were able to appropriate these (Rescue Plan Act) funds, it would be a good-faith beginning,” council Chairperson Mary Ellen Bell said. “And then we could take another step.”

Councilors discussed taking out a 15-year, $250,000 bond to pay the rest of the amount. The interest on that bond would be about $87,000, assuming a 4% interest rate.

Some councilors said the potential bond should be put to voters for a referendum in the November city election. The council could also approve the bond itself through an ordinance.

“The YMCA is a very valuable part of our community, and I think our community should have a say in the matter,” said Councilor Elizabeth Dingley.

“There’s nothing about the Y’s proposal that I don’t believe in,” said Councilor Roo Dunn. “My children, my colleagues’ children, benefitted from the Y program. … I’m a little bit concerned about the nine of us committing to debt without it going through the normal budget process.”

Councilors agreed to continue discussion on the bond at its next meeting Aug. 2.

Haggett said the Y will request $30,000 contributions each from West Bath, Arrowsic, Woolwich, Phippsburg and Georgetown. The Y asked Bath for more money since 54% of its students in child care are from the city, he added.

Haggett said the Y has raised about $4 million for the expansion project. In April, the Y broke ground on a two-building classroom that will allow it to serve children as young as 18 months. It currently serves children aged 3-5. The Y plans to start construction on a six-building classroom early next year to complete the project.

Bath Area Family YMCA CEO Rob Gray told the council Maine has a child care crisis, as more than 100 child care providers have closed since the pandemic. The Bath Y has a waiting list of 60 children.

“You can go to every day care within 10 miles of here and there’s a waiting list,” Gray said. “People are desperate. People are not able to go to work. It is bad for the economy and the state of Maine. We stepped up in a bold way and said, ‘We’re going to make a difference.’ ”

He urged the councilors to approve the Y’s funding request.

“Child care … it does not make money,” he said. “It’s something you subsidize and embrace because it’s good for the health of the community.”

