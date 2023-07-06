The Theatre Project in Brunswick had the audience chuckling with its zany musical world premiere of “Squeeze Me” on Wednesday night.

Playwright Brian Daily has created a hilarious musical full of heart, sentimental lyrics and clever dialogue — with puns for days. By creating a play within a play, Daily revives the lost art form of industrial musicals and honors the classics of the Gene Kelly era.

Set in 1960s New York, the show follows Fantastic Plastic factory owner Loretta (Shannon Thurston), who navigates saving her business after her slimy ex-husband steals the best employees and product patents. Left with an accident-prone mechanical engineer (Meg Davis), and an eccentric art director (Lucy Poland), Loretta must rely on her imagination to pull off the greatest miracle in plastics history with the first industrial musical.

Act 1 pulls you in with the desperation of the misfit plastics crew and the awkwardly sweet love story of chemical engineer Dorcas (Savannah Irish) and playwright Myron (Jacob Sutherland), who sing the beautiful lyrics of “Immune.” The quirky cast delivers enthusiasm and humor with each dance number, especially Fantastic Plastic accountant Victor (Caleb Streadwick) with his pizazz and pirouettes.

Act 2 delivers the unexpected with Bollywood and Irish step dance numbers that will have you clapping along. Thurston steals the show with her powerhouse vocals and brilliant comedic timing while tugging at your heartstrings with the song “Next Thing,” as she contemplates closing the factory for good.

This show is meant for a larger stage and a bigger budget, but the nonprofit playhouse delivered an entertaining evening for all.

If you want to know what innovative plastic product Loretta creates to save her factory and love a good laugh, go see “Squeeze Me.”

“Squeeze Me” runs through July 23. For more information, visit theaterproject.com.

