WINDHAM – Martin W. Johnsen, 73, of Windham, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side. Martin was born on March 27, 1950 in Lake Forest, Ill., where he graduated from Lake Forest Academy. He then earned his undergraduate degree in U.S. history from Northwestern University and went on to earn his master’s degree in city management from Pepperdine University. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1978. He remained active in the U.S. Naval Reserve for the next 15 years before retiring as Commander. After his military service he worked at Fairchild Semiconductor, Bath Iron Works and Computer Science Corporation for the next 20-plus years in human resources. An avid gardener, Marty earned his master gardener certification in his retirement. A devout Christian, Marty was an active member of his church serving as a Deacon at the Community of Grace Church in Westbrook. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, cooking, and working outside in the yard and garden.

Marty is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jonna Johnsen, his son’s Carl Johnsen and his wife Nicole of Windham, Matthew Sharpe and his wife Denice of Harpswell, and Michael Sharpe and his wife Amy of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He is also survived by his nine loving grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Sunday July 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Community of Grace, 355 Bridgton Road, Westbrook.

To express online condolences or to participate in Martin’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine / Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 (hospiceofsouthernmaine.org)

