Cape Elizabeth Community Services is hosting this year’s “Sounds by the Sea” summer concert series at Fort Williams Park.

Performances at 6 p.m. will include Sonja and Good Friends on Saturday, July 8; Pan Fried Steel, July 17; Joe Boucher, July 24; Ocean House Road Band, July 31; World Famous Grassholes, Aug. 7; and Pine State Pitches, Aug. 14.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Food Drive which benefits both the South Portland Food Cupboard and Judy’s Pantry.

For more information and updates, visit capecommunityservices.org.

