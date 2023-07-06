I read your front-page article about Pride on June 6 (“As Pride month grows, so does hostility in parts of Maine”). However, I could not fail to notice there was no mention elsewhere of the 10,000 Allied soldiers who were killed or wounded on the beaches of Normandy that fateful day in 1944, nor of the 100,000 more through the following 30 days.
Without such sacrifice, there would likely have been no Pride flags or celebrations today. Hitler was not an “inclusive” sort of fellow.
Next June, please consider running something about a day all too few remember now – perhaps even on Page 1, above the fold.
After all, there are 29 other days available for rainbows.
Eric George
Cumberland
