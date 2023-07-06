I’m no fan of Donald Trump in any respect.
That aside, Trump has a lot of fans. Again, not me. His fans exist in all income, demographic groups and population classifications. To the pundits and talking heads, this is something that they can’t understand. I’ve become convinced that the pundits and talking heads don’t understand it because they aren’t looking in the right places.
Just look at what the Maine Legislature just did. The extremely popular property tax relief program for seniors was thrown under the bus (“Budget deal would replace popular senior property tax program,” June 28) because it was, essentially, “too expensive” and “too much work for the towns” and it was being used by all the seniors, not just the class of seniors who the members of the Maine Legislature decided deserve it.
So, will all the seniors in Maine now all of a sudden become Trumpers? Hardly. But alienation, the core feeling of those who do support Trump, is something I feel right now.
If the pundits and talking heads want to understand why people support Trump, stop looking at Trump. Look at why they support Trump by looking at the programs that the people who support Trump feel have been denied to them because “someone” said they don’t deserve that program but others do. Looking there will give the pundits and talking heads real insight into the Trump puzzle that they are trying to solve.
John Lavin
Gorham
