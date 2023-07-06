I read that the state is planning to pay for a second hotel in South Portland to temporarily house asylum seekers (June 26). Also, an agreement was negotiated where the state would cover the to house the families and individuals at the hotel through June 2024. Consequently, these people will have a roof over their head this coming winter.

Now, I’m all for helping people. My question is: What are the chances of the homeless people in that area receiving the same benefits? Does anyone know how many homeless there are in South Portland, and how many of them are children? I can’t imagine the psychological damage a child suffers from living outside in the winter. Is there any help or is this all going to fall on deaf ears?

Maine, the way life should be.

Terrence Casey

Randolph

