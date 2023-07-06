BIDDEFORD — Susan Deschambault, a former state senator and city councilor, announced July 5 that she will seek to become the city’s next mayor in the upcoming November election.

Deschambault, a lifelong resident of the city, has a long history of public service in various civic and political roles. She currently serves as a member of the city’s planning board. Previously, she served on the city’s police commission and as a volunteer on the Biddeford school system policy committee. She was also elected to the Biddeford City Council, representing Ward Four from 2005 until 2009.

Deschambault served in the Maine Legislature as the region’s state senator from 2016 until 2022, stepping down in December when she faced term limits. She was born and raised in Biddeford, attending St. Joseph School. She then attended and graduated from St. Francis College, which is now the University of New England.

The bulk of her professional career centered upon Maine’s judicial system, including the Maine Department of Corrections; and as a human services casework supervisor at the Maine State Correctional Center in Windham.

“This city has given me so much, and now that I’m retired and no longer serving in Augusta, I want to give back more time and energy to the city I love,” Deschambault said.

In 1999, Deschambault received Biddeford’s Volunteer of the Year Award. She has volunteered at the Biddeford Community Center and at the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center. She currently serves on the board of directors for People’s Choice Credit Union.

“These are exciting times for the city, but we are also facing numerous challenges that will require all of us to work together in order to develop creative and successful solutions.”

Deschambault said the issue of housing affordability will be one of her top priorities. “Too many people simply can no longer afford to live here,” she said. “It’s a challenge that will require us to seek regional cooperation, including resources from both the state and federal governments.” She also said she wants to tackle public concerns regarding downtown parking and the city’s parking garage.

“I want to make sure we have opportunities and a good quality of life for everyone in the city,” she said. “Young and old, new residents who recently moved here and families who have lived in Biddeford for many generations.

“Our city has much to be proud about, but we must also be willing to face our challenges head on. Throughout my career, I have focused my efforts on building consensus; listening to a wide range of voices and opinions and then developing sound action plans with input and participation from a wide variety of stakeholders.

“If I am elected as this city’s next mayor, I will make it my mission to represent all of Biddeford,” she said. “Our city deserves nothing less.”

