The Bath Area Family YMCA is providing free meals to the community this summer to ensure that all children have access to healthy and nutritious food. Meals are available at 13 mobile delivery sites and one stationary location on weekdays all summer.

When the school year ends, children lose access to the free breakfasts and lunches now provided in Maine schools. This puts significant strain on families who are struggling to make ends meet, especially given the rising cost of groceries, the YMCA said in a prepared release. As a result, thousands of children in Maine every summer are at risk of food insecurity. Maine ranks first in New England in terms of childhood food insecurity, with more than 36,000 kids affected.

“We are excited to be providing the community with this great service again for summer 2023,” said Jodie Singer, food program coordinator for the Bath YMCA. “Our amazing team of volunteers and Y staff work hard to ensure the summer food program’s success each year, and we love the opportunity to take our Y Veggie Van directly into the community.”

The Y launched its mobile Veggie Van in the summer of 2020, delivering hundreds of meals to children in the RSU 1 and West Bath school districts, and has continued to meet increased community needs ever since. In summer 2022, the Y served 18,791 free breakfasts and lunches to children and their families.

The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. The Y’s summer meal program is made possible through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Merrymeeting Gleaners, Bath Area Food Bank and funding from Full Plates Full Potential.

In summer 2023, grab-and-go meals are being provided, at a first come, first served basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Advertisement

Bath Area Family YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath

• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Mobile Veggie Van Route (Monday through Friday)

• 10:35 a.m., Carriage Lane/Old Stage Road in Woolwich.

• 11 a.m., Phippsburg Fire Station Parking Lot.

• 11:25 a.m., Academy Green Apartments in Bath.

• 11:30 a.m., 570-579 Middle St. in Bath.

• 11:40 a.m., 19-29 Shaw St. in Bath.

• 11:50 a.m., Patten Free Library Parking Lot.

• noon, Denny Road and Bowman Street in Bath.

• 12:05 p.m., Varnum Field in Bath.

• 12:15 p.m., Oak Grove Commons Apartments, Mail Building Lot.

• 12:35 p.m., Maritime Apartments, Community Building Lot.

• 12:55 p.m., Atlantic Townhouses, Community Playground.

• 1:10 p.m., Sea Cliff Apartments in Bath.

• 1:20 p.m., Green Acres Parking Lot in West Bath.

All times are approximate. The schedule is available to view, download, and print at bathymca.org/veggievan.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: