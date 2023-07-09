Editor’s note: We’re catching up on suggested summer reads from 2022.
“I’m reading ‘The Summer Place’ by Jennifer Weiner, the final book in the Summer trilogy. I’m reading it because it’s just not summer without the latest Jennifer Weiner book – they never disappoint. — SHERYL RITCHIE, Bath
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. Do your reading habits lighten up in summertime? Is the book on your nightstand a devour-in-a-single-afternoon beach read? We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
