FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “What’s in My Truck,” by Roger Priddy (Priddy)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

9. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

10. “The Guest,” by Emma Cline (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Hotel Cuba,” by Aaron Hamburger (Harper)

2. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

4. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

5. “The Road to Dalton,” by Shannon Bowring (Europa)

6. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

7. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

8. “This is How You Lose the Time War,” by Amal El-Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Gallery)

9. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

10. “The Secret History,” by Donna Tartt (Vintage)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Pageboy,” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Poverty, By America,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

5. “Building,” by Mark Ellison (Random House)

6. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia, MD (Harmony)

7. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus)

8. “Sweet Enough,” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

9. “Stay True,” by Hua Hsu (Doubleday)

10. “The Real Work,” by Adam Gopnick (Liveright)

Paperback

1. “The Butcher, the Embezzler, and the Fall Guy,” by Gretchen Cherington (She Writes)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

4. “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time,” by Paul J. Ledman (Nextsteps)

5. “Journeys Become a Life,” by Susan Wilson Bowditch (Just Write)

6. “I Was Told There’d Be Cake,” by Sloane Crosley (Riverhead)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

9. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

10. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

