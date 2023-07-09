SACO – Grace C. Murray, 89, of Saco, passed away early Thursday morning, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Gorham House.

She was born in Old Orchard Beach on April 12, 1934, a daughter of George and Ida (Bryant) Letendre. She was educated in Old Orchard Beach where she was a cheerleader throughout high school. This cheering continued throughout her life as she cheered, chanted and supported her family, especially her grandchildren at all their sporting events and school activities.

Grace was employed by the City of Saco as tax collector in the finance department for 32 years. She retired on July 28, 2000.

Grace enjoyed bowling and knitting. She loved holidays with her family and everyone looked forward to her homemade pies. Many special memories were made that will be cherished forever. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Murray Sr. on Oct. 9, 2017 and by her sister, Leona Murray.

She is survived by four children, Priscilla Hadiaris and husband Charles, Pamela Senay and husband Richard, Richard Murray Jr. and wife Kathryn and Douglas Murray and wife Christine. She is also survived by five grandsons, Jason Spaulding, Chad Hadiaris, Troy Hadiaris, Ryan Murray and Nate Murray; and seven great-grandchildren, Shane, Brody, Bennett, Zachary, Alex, Piper and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 10 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Grace’s memorial page, watch her family video or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gorham House and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care of Grace.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Grace’s name to

Saco Little League,

P.O. Box 285,

Saco, ME 04072 or to the

American Cancer Society,

1 Main St. #300,

Topsham, ME 04086