A woman died Friday at the Oxford County Jail, state police confirmed.

The woman, who has not been identified, was being held at the jail. An autopsy was expected to be completed Monday, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email.

The state police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death, Moss said, but declined to provide any other details about the woman or how she died.

