A Saco woman and her son who were reported missing in late June have been found safe.

Tania Mulanga, 32, and her 2-year-old son Martin Kakanda went to the police station and spoke with officers, Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said in an email Monday.

There is no longer an ongoing investigation, he said.

Mulanga and her son were last seen leaving a home near New County Road very early on June 27.

